Mikolas did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings in a 9-6 win over the Rockies. He struck out three.

Mikolas surrendered five runs in each of his first two starts of the season, and he didn't fare any better Tuesday at Coors Field. The right-hander threw 59 of his 89 pitches for strikes and surrendered three home runs, all of which went beyond 420 feet. Mikolas inked a two-year, $40 million extension with the Cardinals late in spring training, but early in 2023 he's been unable to replicate the 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153:39 K:BB he posted in 202.1 innings last year.