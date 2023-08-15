Mikolas yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in Monday's win over the Athletics. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Mikolas rolled through four shutout frames before Oakland broke up the shutout in the fifth inning. It was the first time he allowed more than two earned runs in an outing since July 22 and his season ERA climbed to 4.27. Mikolas had issued just two walks over his previous seven outings, posting a 3.28 ERA during that stretch. His next outing is projected to be at home against the Mets.