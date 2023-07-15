Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Mikolas could be an option to start Monday's series opener versus the Marlins after the right-hander tossed only 34 pitches in his start Friday against the Nationals before the game was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to inclement weather, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Before rain descended on Busch Stadium, Mikolas was on his way to a strong start, as he struck out two over three perfect innings. Fantasy managers who deployed Mikolas in weekly lineups should see his statistics from Friday show up once the suspended game is completed Saturday, but the right-hander won't be able to qualify for the win even though the Cardinals held a 1-0 lead at the time play was suspended. Mikolas' workload from Friday will also take him out of the mix for pitching again this weekend, but he looks like he'll be ready to go on three days' rest Monday if the Cardinals elect to go that route.