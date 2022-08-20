Mikolas (10-9) earned the win Friday over the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four across eight innings.

Mikolas got through the Arizona order cleanly the first time, then allowed two baserunners in the fourth. The only run he surrendered was in the eighth on a groundout. Aside from a 10-run disaster in Colorado on Aug. 9, Mikolas has been fairly sharp lately. For the season, he owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 118:28 K:BB through 157.1 innings across 25 starts. The right-hander is lined up for a road start versus the Cubs next week.