Mikolas was ejected from Thursday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mikolas threw at Ian Happ on consecutive pitches after Happ hit Willson Contreras in the head on his backswing. The second offering hit Happ, and Mikolas was ultimately tossed from the game. Because Mikolas completed 0.2 innings and threw only 14 pitches, he could be an option to start on short rest.