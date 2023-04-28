Mikolas (1-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 6.1 scoreless innings.

Mikolas began Thursday with an ugly 7.46 season ERA, but he lowered that considerably with a sterling outing against the Giants. The right-hander tossed a campaign-high 6.1 frames and didn't allow any runs while matching a season-best mark with six punchouts. Mikolas will look to build upon this performance moving forward, with his next start tentatively lined up to come at home against the Angels.