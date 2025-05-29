Mikolas did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Mikolas allowed three runs in the third inning and was pulled at 72 pitches after allowing another run in the fourth. Wednesday marked his shortest outing since April 6 and snapped a solid run of eight consecutive starts yielding three earned runs or fewer. The veteran owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB across 55.1 innings while exceeding 80 pitches in just five of 11 starts this season. He's slated for a home matchup with the Royals next week.