Mikolas did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Padres. He struck out two.

The Padres got an early jump on Mikolas, scoring three runs in the first two innings, before the veteran right-hander settled in to blank San Diego over his final four frames, allowing just two more hits. It's the first quality start for Mikolas since Aug. 8 -- he struggled to an 8.47 ERA over his previous three outings (17 innings). Overall, he's 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 112:33 K:BB across 29 starts (164.1 innings) this season. Mikolas will be looking for his first win since July 17 in his next outing, currently lined up as a tough road matchup in Atlanta.