Mikolas (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks against Boston on Sunday. He earned the win but did not record a strikeout.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Mikolas settled in for five scoreless innings. He got plenty of run support and picked up his first win of the month despite failing to record a strikeout. Over his last four starts, the veteran righty has posted a 2.01 ERA with an 18:7 K:BB. Mikolas' next start is lined up to be against the Dodgers.