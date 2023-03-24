Mikolas will draw the start for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

AMikolas will replace Adam Wainwright (groin) as the first pitcher to toe the rubber for St. Louis in 2023. The Opening Day start will be his second of his career and the 34-year-old will look to build off of a very successful 2022 campaign where he posted a 3.29 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 202.1 innings in 33 starts with the Cardinals.