Mikolas (6-10) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits and zero walks over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Among Mikolas' eight hits allowed were six extra-base hits, including five doubles. His last hit allowed was a solo home run to Alec Bohm in the sixth, which increased the Phillies' lead to three as they cruised from there to the victory. The eminently hittable Mikolas has now allowed 52 hits with only 30 strikeouts over his past 42.2 innings with a 6.12 ERA. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, currently scheduled for a matinee matchup next Wednesday at home against the Padres.