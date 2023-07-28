Mikolas was suspended for five games after throwing at Ian Happ on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Mikolas threw back-to-back pitches at Happ after the Cubs outfielder hit Willson Contreras in the head on his backswing, leading to the right-hander's ejection. Mikolas is appealing the suspension.
