Mikolas yielded four runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in Monday's loss to Miami on Monday. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Mikolas looked solid after coughing up two runs in the opening frame until the Marlins tagged him with two more in the seventh inning. He's given up at least four runs in four of his last five appearances, raising his season ERA to 4.51 through 105.2 innings. Mikolas is 0-3 during that stretch and hasn't won since May 30. His next outing is lined up to be on the road against the White Sox this weekend.