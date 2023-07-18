Mikolas (6-5) earned the win over Miami on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out three batters over six innings. He did not issue any walks.

Mikolas was coming off a start against Washington just three days earlier during which he tossed only 34 pitches in a game that was suspended due to inclement weather. Because of the brief nature of that outing, the right-hander was able to take the mound again Monday on very short rest, and he handled a full workload with 92 pitches across six frames. Mikolas gave up a pair of homers but managed to hold the Marlins to just three runs and notch his eighth quality start of the campaign. The veteran hurler hasn't quite matched his strong numbers from last season, but he's been a mostly steady arm for St. Louis with a 4.14 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 83:24 K:BB over a team-high 121.2 innings.