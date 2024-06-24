The Cardinals activated Robertson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Robertson is over the right elbow injury that sent him to the IL a month ago, but he will remain at Memphis where he had been on a rehab assignment. The right-hander holds a 4.38 ERA and 14:2 K:BB over 12.1 innings during his time in the majors this season.