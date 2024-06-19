Robertson (elbow) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Robertson missed a month of action with right elbow inflammation but is now on the comeback trail. The reliever should be activated from the 15-day injured list soon but isn't a guarantee to be added back to the major-league roster at that time.
