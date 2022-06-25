Wittgren allowed a hit and struck out one in two scoreless innings during Friday's 3-0 loss to the Cubs.

Wittgren has strung together 5.2 scoreless innings across his last four appearances, which is his longest shutout streak of the year by innings. With a 4.82 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB in 28 innings overall, he's had his fair share of inconsistency, but he seems to be in good form in a low-leverage role. The right-hander has added a save and four holds with a 1-0 record, but he's a few rungs lower on the ladder than the Cardinals' top high-leverage arms in Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera.