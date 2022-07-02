site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nick-wittgren-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 2, 2022
at
12:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wittgren was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday.
Wittgren hasn't pitched since giving up four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning June 26, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/25/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read