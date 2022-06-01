Wittgren recorded the last out of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres, earning a save.

Kodi Whitley allowed a solo home run to Luke Voit and then loaded the bases with two outs. Wittgren entered the game and got Robinson Cano to fly out to end the threat. While this was his first save of the season, Wittgren's seen some high-leverage work with four holds in 22 appearances. He's been a little shaky with a 5.30 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB in 18.2 innings -- Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley are most likely to see the closing assignments going forward, but both of them had pitched Monday and Tuesday.