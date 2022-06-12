Wittgren (1-0) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over the Reds.
Wittgren kept the deficit to one run in the top of the ninth inning, and Tommy Edman walked it off for the Cardinals in the bottom of the frame. Despite allowing nine runs, 14 hits and five walks in his last nine innings, Wittgren has picked up a save and a win in his two scoreless outings in that span without taking any losses or blown saves. The right-hander has a 5.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB in 23.1 innings overall, so he'll likely be limited to middle relief -- he hasn't picked up a hold since May 2.