Wittgren allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with no strikeouts in two innings during Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Wittgren's rough May continued Tuesday -- he's allowed runs in six of his 11 appearances this month. The 30-year-old now sports a 4.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He's picked up four holds, but none since May 2, indicating he may have slipped out of the high-leverage conversation for now.