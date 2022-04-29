Arenado remained in the lineup Thursday and is appealing his suspension, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Arenado was suspended two games for his role in a brawl Wednesday against the Mets. However, he'll be eligible to remain in the lineup while his appeal is pending. Arenado is set to start at third base and hit fourth Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
