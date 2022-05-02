Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Arenado served his one-game suspension Saturday and was right back to mashing Sunday. His seventh-inning homer gave the Cardinals their only multi-run lead of the game. He's hit safely in his last five contests, going 8-for-17 (.471) in that span. The third baseman is on a .368/.435/.697 slash line with six long balls, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven doubles through 85 plate appearances.
