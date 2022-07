Arenado (personal) was placed on the restricted list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado is one of three Cardinals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible to play in the two-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He will be reinstated Friday when the team returns to the U.S. and faces the Nationals on the road. Conner Capel was called up from Triple-A Memphis to replace him on the active roster for the time being.