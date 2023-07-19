Arenado went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning win against Miami.

The 32-year-old walked off the Marlins with a 389-foot shot to left field with two outs in the 10th inning, and he now has seven RBI through the first two games of the series. Arenado scuffled to a .600 OPS during the first month of the season, but his season slash line now sits at .286/.336/.529 with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 45 runs in 91 games.