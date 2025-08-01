The Cardinals are expected to place Arenado on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Padres due to a right shoulder injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The veteran third baseman played through the injury for most of July, which may have affected him at the plate as he had a .175/.230/.211 slash line in 17 games during the month. Arenado will be eligible for reinstatement August 10 but is without an official timeline for his return.