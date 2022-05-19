The Cardinals optioned Naughton to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Naughton's stay with the big club lasted just one day after the Cardinals designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Cardinals' 3-1 loss in Game 1, striking out one batter over 1.2 scoreless innings.
