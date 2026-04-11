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Imaging revealed damage to the UCL in Naughton's left elbow Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Naughton will seek a second opinion before determining his next steps, but the 29-year-old lefty could be facing another elbow surgery after missing most of 2024 and all of 2025 due to a pair of elbow procedures.

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