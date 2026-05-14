Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Set for elbow surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naughton will undergo surgery next week to repair the damaged UCL in his left elbow, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Naughton has been sidelined at Triple-A Memphis since early April due to elbow trouble, and he's now officially opted to undergo surgery for the third time in the last two years. A timeline for his return will emerge after his procedure, though there's a strong chance that he will end up missing most, if not all, of the remaining 2026 schedule.
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