Naughton (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Naughton has been out since early April with a strained left forearm. The length of his absence may mean that he needs more than just one or two rehab outings before he's ready to return from the injured list.
