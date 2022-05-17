The Cardinals recalled Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Naughton won't be in line to start either end of the twin bill, but he'll at least provide a multi-inning option out of the bullpen behind Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, who take the hill for Games 1 and 2, respectively. The 26-year-old southpaw has made five appearances (one start) for St. Louis in 2022, working 7.2 innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven.