Naughton pitched a perfect 11th inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.
Naughton was shaky in his previous stints in the majors this year, but he's allowed just one run, two hits and three walks in seven innings across six appearances since his June 24 recall. With the Cardinals exhausting their top high-leverage arms earlier in Thursday's contest, Naughton got the call to protect a one-run lead, and he delivered. He now has a 3.98 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 20.1 innings, and he's added a hold and an 0-2 record through 15 appearances (three starts). The southpaw likely won't contend for many high-leverage chances, but he's working on building up some trust with his recent success.