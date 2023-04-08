Naughton is being evaluated by doctors after leaving Friday's outing with left forearm tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Naughton looked to be in pain before leaving Friday's relief appearance against the Brewers. He should be considered day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list for a fresh arm obviously cannot be ruled out at this stage.
