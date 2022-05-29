The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.