Naughton has allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings through five Grapefruit League appearances.

Naughton was on and off the Cardinals' major-league roster for much of 2022, posting a 4.78 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB across 32 innings. He started three of his six appearances, but his path to staying in the majors this season is in the bullpen, since the Cardinals have a surplus of potential starters. Naughton remains unlikely to challenge for a high-leverage role, so he won't be a factor in most fantasy formats.