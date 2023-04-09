Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters Sunday that an MRI revealed that Naughton has a left forearm strain with no structural damage, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Naughton was placed on the injured list with the forearm strain Saturday, but it appears he's avoided a potentially long-term injury. Marmol mentioned that the left-hander's recovery process will be formed over the next couple of days. It's possible Naughton is able to return to a relief role with St. Louis before the end of April.
