Naughton (forearm) played catch Thursday from around 90 feet, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Naughton's throwing program is underway, about four weeks after he landed on the injured list because of a left forearm strain. He could return to the Cardinals' bullpen in late May if all goes well from this point forward.
