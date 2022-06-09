Naughton (0-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits with no walks or strikeouts across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays.

Naughton wasn't stretched out to be a starter, so he wasn't likely to pitch deep into the game even if he was effective. However, that wasn't the case, as he allowed three doubles in the first frame to account for three earned runs. Naughton is likely to get one more turn through the rotation thanks to a doubleheader, though Steven Matz's (shoulder) impending return could cause Naughton's role to shift in the near future. He has primarily served a multi-inning relief role with St. Louis this season and now has a 5.54 ERA with a 12:1 K:BB across 13 innings.