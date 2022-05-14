Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Naughton made five appearances (one start) during his time on the major-league roster, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The southpaw will head back to the minors after Drew VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

