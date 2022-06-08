Naughton will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old hasn't pitched since covering 2.1 innings as an opener May 30, but he'll make another start Wednesday in Tampa Bay. Naughton has yet to pitch at least four frames in any appearance between the majors or minors this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough Wednesday to have a chance at a victory.
More News
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Yields one run as opener•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Officially starting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back on farm•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Called up as 27th man•
-
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Sent down Saturday•