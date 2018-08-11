Wisdom had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Wisdom has a .289/.363/.479 slash line with 14 home runs in 103 games for the Redbirds this season after hitting 31 homers in 2017. The 26-year-old provides infield depth for the Cardinals with Yairo Munoz (wrist) on the disabled list. Wisdom has a worrying 110 strikeouts in 405 plate appearances at Triple-A.

