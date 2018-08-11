Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Earns big-league callup
Wisdom had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Wisdom has a .289/.363/.479 slash line with 14 home runs in 103 games for the Redbirds this season after hitting 31 homers in 2017. The 26-year-old provides infield depth for the Cardinals with Yairo Munoz (wrist) on the disabled list. Wisdom has a worrying 110 strikeouts in 405 plate appearances at Triple-A.
More News
-
Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Walks, struggles continue•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Slugs Redbirds to PCL title•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Showing impressive power in Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Smacks third homer of spring•
-
Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Out a week with hamstring issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...