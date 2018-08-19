Wisdom went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit solo home run Sunday against the Brewers.

Wisdom took Jeremy Jeffress deep in the eighth inning to record his first career home run. The 26-year-old made his major league debut on August 12 and has appeared nearly exclusively as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement, earning only 9 at-bats in eight appearances. He has racked up four hits in that limited sample, but has minimal value due to lack of playing time.

