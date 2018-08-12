Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Knocks first two MLB hits
Wisdom went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Royals.
Not a bad MLB debut for the 26-year-old, scoring a pair of runs and earning his first two big-league hits. It remains to be seen exactly what role Wisdom will be playing during his first MLB stint, but there's no guarantee he'll have an everyday spot just yet.
