Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Sent down to Triple-A
Wisdom was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Wisdom went 4-for-12 in nine games with the Cardinals. He'll make way for new acquisition Matt Adams but could be back up in the big leagues when rosters expand in September.
