Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom: Walks, struggles continue
Wisdom went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to Houston.
Wisdom has spent the last two seasons at Triple-A Memphis, and he had a particularly good campaign last year when he slashed .243/.310/.507 and hit 31 home runs in 456 at-bats. Wisdom is off to a rough start so far, as he's just 3-for-17 with three strikeouts. If he gets a look with the Cardinals this season, it will likely be a temporary assignment that occurs when injuries deplete the team's depth in front of him.
