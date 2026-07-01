Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Grabs 21st save

O'Brien earned the save Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

O'Brien entered the ninth with a two-run lead and worked around a Matt Olson double to lock down his 21st save of the season. The right-hander has now converted all seven of his save opportunities in June, though the results haven't always been clean, as he had allowed six runs over his previous nine innings entering Tuesday. His 21 saves are tied for the National League lead alongside Mason Miller and Jhoan Duran. O'Brien now owns a 3.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 35.1 innings this season.