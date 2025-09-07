O'Brien (shoulder) struck out one in a scoreless frame and was credited with a win in Saturday's victory over the Giants.

O'Brien missed more than a week of action with right shoulder discomfort, but he showed no ill effects Saturday, displaying his normal velocity and needing only eight pitches to retire the Giants in order in the top of the ninth. The reliever picked up his third win of the season after the Cardinals rallied for three runs to walk it off in the bottom of the frame. As long as he stays healthy, O'Brien will remain in the late-inning mix for St. Louis.