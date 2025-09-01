O'Brien (shoulder) was cleared to play catch Monday and could avoid the 15-day injured list, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Brien underwent an MRI on Monday due to lingering right shoulder discomfort, but the Cardinals were encouraged by the imaging results and the reliever was allowed to resume throwing. While a stint on the IL has not been ruled out, O'Brien will be given a couple days to continue to recover to see if a long-term absence can be avoided. The 30-year-old has emerged as a late-inning bullpen arm for St. Louis this season, collecting a 1.69 ERA and 35:17 K:BB over 37.1 innings while notching two saves.