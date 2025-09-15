O'Brien picked up the save in Sunday's 3-1 win at Milwaukee, allowing one walk and no hits over a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The 30-year-old worked around a two-out walk to collect his second save of the month. O'Brien, who fired 10 of his 16 total pitches for strikes, got the ninth after JoJo Romero pitched a scoreless frame in the eighth against the heart of the Brewers lineup. Although Romero is likely to draw the majority of save opportunities, St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol has shown no hesitation in employing O'Brien when the situation arises. The righty reliever now sports a 2.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB in 42.1 total innings.