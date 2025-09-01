O'Brien will be shut down from throwing for the time being after undergoing an MRI on his sore right shoulder Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

There's no word yet on the results of the MRI, but a move to the 15-day injured list for O'Brien feels inevitable. O'Brien has been used as a high-leverage reliever for the Cardinals over the last couple months and picked up a pair of saves in August, but now his health status is murky. JoJo Romero is the favorite to close games for the Cardinals, with Kyle Leahy also in the mix.